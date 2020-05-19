Allowance for security personnel deployed to enforce COVID-19 lockdown receiving attention —PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has informed that the allowance for security personnel deployed in the enforcement of the COVID-19 lockdown was receiving attention as their take-home will soon be paid.

This development was revealed by the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu during the PTF press briefing on Monday in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

The National Coordinator PTF said, “We are currently processing this. We have been awaiting paperwork; the paperwork needs to be completed before we go ahead to pay.”

Aliyu who issued the statement in reaction to claims by security agencies, especially the police, of being neglected by the federal government and not providing them with personal protective equipment on the “delicate” assignment, also said that it is not the responsibility of the PTF to provide PPE.

“As regards the PPE, we distributed some PPE to frontline non-health workers last week, but a lot of agencies that deal with security do have budget lines for the PPE and we expect them to procure the PPE using their budget,” he said.

