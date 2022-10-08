Alonso makes winning start as Leverkusen manager

Having started roughly, Bayer Leverkusen enjoyed a sensational victory in the Bundesliga on Saturday under the new leadership of former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, who was appointed manager by the German topflight club on Wednesday, started off his career at Leverkusen with a big win over Schalke.

The 40-year-old, previously head coach of Real Sociedad’s B team, led his side to a 4-0 victory.

Moussa Diaby drove in the opener in the 38th minute before providing the assist for Jeremie Frimpong to add a second three minutes later.

Frimpong and Paulinho added further goals after the break, while Diaby once again provided the assist for Frimpong, who netted his second of the game.

Paulinho then sealed off the win and handed a dream debut to Alonso with a close-range finish late on.

The win is only Bayer Leverkusen’s second of the season and they move up to 14th in the Bundesliga.

Alonso, a former Spain international, was crowned European champion in 2008 and 2012, and won the World Cup in 2010.

