 AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Tech

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

Published

6 seconds ago

on

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. AlphaCode awards R2-million to support Fintech startups

To conclude a demo day, AlphaCode has awarded R2-million to support winning fintech startups.

The startups competed in a virtual pitch session judged by a panel.

The pitch was to qualify participating startups to the second phase of the AlphaCode Incubate programme.

The startups were graded by their ability to get traction in a short time, hence unlocking further funding of R500,000 each and tailored business support.

Speaking on the development, Andile Maseko, head of ecosystem development at AlphaCode, noted that the accelerator was designed to help the selected startups scale.

He said: “Despite a tumultuous year, a number of entrepreneurs saw how they could fill a gap in the market for financial services and related industries.

“Those selected in the top four earned the opportunity for further funding and mentorship. The first part of the intensive programme focused on entrepreneurship and refining business models. The second phase will focus on revenue generation.”

Tech Trivia: What is the estimated distance travel of a typist’s fingers daily?

A. 12 miles
B. 5 miles
C. 10 miles
D. 6 miles

Answer: See end of post.

2. Bayer Foundation opens call for applications for African startups

Bayer Foundation, an initiative that helps impact startups validate their solutions, has opened calls for application for early-stage African tech startups.

The initiative seeks to provide support for eligible startups in partnership with the Ingolstadt School of Management.

The idea, which comes under the Social Impact Startup Academy (SISTAC), helps entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan Africa validate and prove their solutions, with the goal of helping these entrepreneurs grow their business.

Yearly, selected startups gain access to mentors from the Ingolstadt School of Management.

READ ALSO: Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

Also, they can access the Bayer Foundation network while benefiting from free business consultation.

As part of the benefits, they can also access funding possibilities and competitions, the SISTAC knowledge database, and workshops and events.

3. Opens-LCEF invests capital in Rwandan, Zambian energy startups

Opens-LCEF, an impact investor that provides catalytic capital to early-stage social enterprises in emerging markets, has announced investing equity in Rwanda’s Munyax Eco and Zambia’s WidEnergy.

According to media reports, the female-focused fund has a portfolio of 17 investments across 11 countries.

Today, seven of these portfolio companies operate in East Africa.

The VC has also established the Restart East Africa initiative to address the issue of female underrepresentation in the renewable energy sector.

Munyax Eco installs solar water heaters and has done so for more than 1,200 B2B and B2C clients.

WidEnergy, on the other hand, provides last-mile clean energy solutions via a PAYG model, offering off-grid households access to solar-powered lights and appliances.

Tech Trivia Answer: 12.6 miles

On an average work day, a typist’s fingers travel about 12.6 miles, approximately 20km.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money

On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
Sports15 hours ago

CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
Sports15 hours ago

BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
Sports16 hours ago

NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports16 hours ago

Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day

Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...

Latest Tech News

Tech6 seconds ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech5 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech6 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...