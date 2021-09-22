AlphaCode Incubate programme opens call for application. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. AlphaCode Incubate programme opens call for applications

South Africa-based incubator, AlphaCode Incubate, has opened call for applications, inviting fintech startups to stand a chance to win US$100,000 equity.

The programme, according to local sources, aims to identify, partner with and grow innovative entrepreneurs in financial services and related industries.

On startup eligibility, the AlphaCode Incubate programme is open to entrepreneurs with early-stage fintech or related sector startups, or even ideas for one.

The management further added that its league of judges will be looking out for innovative business concepts led by strong entrepreneurial teams.

Since inception, the initiative has disbursed US$2.25 million in funding to 41 black-owned financial services businesses.

The initiative also offers funding, guidance from experienced mentors and a panel of advisory experts.

2. Egyptian Brimore closes investment from Fawry

Brimore, an Egyptian social commerce startup, has raised funding from e-payments solutions and banking services provider, Fawry.

Brimore was founded in 2017 as a startup, leveraging the power of individual social networks to enable broad, cost-effective market access.

Leading the round, Fawry, which is North African country’s first startup “unicorn,” is expected to influence the growth of the startup in the region.

Brimore, according to local sources, enables manufacturers sell their products directly to end consumers through a network of micro-distributors across Egypt.

The startup’s platform serves hundreds of SMEs, which sell thousands of products including packaged foods, personal care, and household goods.

Speaking on the prospect and development of the startup, Fawry CEO, Eng. Ashraf Sabry, noted that the company plans to enter into complimentary verticals in the commerce and FMCG spaces.

He said: “We look forward with great anticipation to our journey with Brimore. The company’s business holds great promise for spurring inclusive economic growth, where greater access to financial and business services enables small and micro enterprises to play a bigger role in the economy.”

