Amaechi blames past govts for level of insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday stated that the current insecurity being experienced across the country was due to the mismanagement of the economy by previous administrations.

Amaechi further absolved the current administration of any blame in the ongoing scourge, saying “the past leaders should be held responsible for mismanaging the resources of the country.”

The governor made this assertion on Friday during the opening of the North Central Coordinating Office complex of the Nigerian Shippers Council and visual presentation of the proposed Maritime Resource Centre in Jos, Plateau State.

He said, “The earlier Nigerians begin to take people who can perform, the better. The reason we are doing this project is so that we can reduce banditry and insecurity because if you don’t create jobs, you will not reduce crime.

Read also: Amaechi slams claims money was printed to boost economy

“The reason there is crime is that the rich men who ran the economy of Nigeria for years mismanaged it. I don’t know why Nigerians like to think that we are the first to be in government.

“Before we came, there were previous governments. If they had run the economy in ways that created jobs, today, we won’t be talking about insecurity and banditry. I usually tell people, if the rich do not allow the poor to sleep, will the poor allow them to sleep? All of us will be awake boxing one another.”

The country has been plagued with the menace of Boko Haram since 2009 while banditry and kidnapping have escalated in recent years with the Federal Government repeatedly pledging to arrest the situation.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions