Amaechi brands Wike ‘a drunk,’ canvasses vote for Tonye Cole ahead of Rivers guber election

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Wednesday the people of the state have unanimously rejected Governor Nyesom Wike ahead of this weekend’s governorship election in the state.

Amaechi, who stated this during a campaign event for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Tonye Cole, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, described the governor as a “drunk.”

The former governor also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral in the elections.

Amaechi who reeled out his achievements as governor, said Wike could not boast of similar impact in his eight years rule in the state.

He said: “Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting. They remembered that I built five flyovers, I did not dance.

“We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, bought ambulances for all the health centres.

“We went round primary schools to see what’s going on, and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers.

“By the time I left as governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that Wike built?



“The person Wike buys alcohol from said Wike spends N50 million every week on alcohol.

“The primary schools we built is N112 million, it means that in two weeks, Wike has drunk one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking and he’s so shameless about it. He told the whole world on live TV that he was drinking a very expensive 40- year- old whiskey in the morning.

“Compare Tonye and the other man, then compare our government with that of Wike. Did Wike construct schools? Did he supply electricity? Your health care, we did.

“When you see Tonye Cole who is a businessman from business into politics, why won’t you invest in him? This is your time, come out and vote. When we win, things will change.”

