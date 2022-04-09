Politics
Amaechi declares bid to run for presidency in 2023
Rotimi Ameachi, the Minister of Transportation has formally declared that he is running for the seat of the president in the 2023 general elections.
Amechi made this declaration at a thanksgiving service organised by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.
The service was held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, near Port Harcourt.
The minister announced that he would run for the presidency of the party to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next president,” he said.
More details to follow….
