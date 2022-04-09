Amaechi declares bid to run for presidency in 2023

Rotimi Ameachi, the Minister of Transportation has formally declared that he is running for the seat of the president in the 2023 general elections.

Amechi made this declaration at a thanksgiving service organised by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari deserves Nigerians’ gratitude – Amaechi

The service was held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, near Port Harcourt.

The minister announced that he would run for the presidency of the party to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next president,” he said.

More details to follow….

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now