Amaechi decries attack on NPA headquarters, demands prosecution of perpetrators

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Sunday described as disastrous, the October 21 attack on the headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Lagos by hoodlums.

The minister, who stated this during a tour of the facilities, called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attack.

Suspected hoodlums attacked the NPA headquarters and several other public properties in Lagos following the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state.

He said: “The damage is disastrous. No matter how you want to vent your anger over police brutality, you don’t need to destroy people’s properties.

“I was once a student, we did not take laws into our hands even when we were protesting.

“If you remember in 1983, during the time of Babangida and Buhari, we were always on the streets as students, we never took laws into our hands and we never destroyed people’s property.

“During the time of Tai Solarin, there were national protests, we partook in those protests but we didn’t take laws into our hands.

“It is legitimate to protest and illegitimate to hide under the guise of protests to destroy public properties and the law does not allow closure of highways because there are other road users.”

Amaechi reiterated his call for prosecution of the perpetrators of the attacks to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.

On why it took him 32 days to inspect the carnage at the NPA headquarters, the minister said he had been briefed by the NPA management on the incident.

“I have made decisions that with the level of damage done here, NPA should be able to come forward to the cabinet to ask for funds for the reconstruction of the place,” he added.

