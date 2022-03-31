Amaechi denies asking for contributions from Nigerians for treatment of train attack victims

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday dismissed a report that he asked Nigerians to contribute money for the treatment of victims of the recent attack on a passenger train in Kaduna.

The Kaduna State government had on Tuesday confirmed the discovery of eight bodies of victims of the attack while 26 others are receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the incident at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr. Eric Ojiekwe, the minister urged Nigerians to disregard the publication.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Transportation’s attention has been drawn to the story carried by the Print media and other online platforms.

“Quoting the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as asking Nigerian people to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute to the treatment of the patients is false and a terrible misrepresentation.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs over N3bn to fix equipment damaged in Kaduna train attack – Amaechi

“On the contrary, what the minister said and we have it on record is: ‘I have said to the Nigerian Railway Corporation to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute for the treatment of the patients.

“In light of the above, we urge the public to disregard these publications.

“As it is not a representation of what the minister said when he went to commiserate with the victims at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, both in Kaduna on March 30.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now