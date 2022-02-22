Amaechi details plans to construct world-class rail network to boost economy

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has enumerated plans by the Federal Government to ensure a world-class rail network across the country in order to boost the economy.

Amaechi made this disclosure on Monday when a delegation from Kano State, led by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje visited him in Abuja to discuss the rail and Inland Dry Port (IDP) in the state.

According to the Minister, Kano State will house the biggest rail station in the country.

He said, ”We have two major projects we want to do in Kano, the first being the standard gauge from Kano to Kaduna.

Read also: Chinese firm sues Amaechi, Malami over alleged rail contract inflation scam

”We are applying to Kano State Government to give us land to build the biggest station in Nigeria. It is the biggest station because we are combining two rail lines.

”The first is the Kano-Maradi, which will empty in Kano, and then the second one is Kano –Kaduna, which will also empty in Kano.

”Don’t forget the station we are building in Kano will be the station that will take passengers from Lagos to Kano.

”If you combine Kano-Maradi and Lagos-Kano, you will know that the volume of passengers you will get in a week will be about a million passengers,” Amaechi said.

According to the minister, there will be an expansion in the concept of the Kano Station, which is largely the same framework as the Lagos Station but has more space than the Lagos Station.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now