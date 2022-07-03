Amaechi drums support for Tinubu, dares Wike on accusation of sale of Rivers assets

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has drummed support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, encouraging the people of Rivers State to vote for him.

Amaechi, who arrived Port Harcourt on Saturday to a warm welcome, gave the encouragement while addressing APC members and supporters.

He also dared the state governor, Nyesom Wike on the alleged fraudulent sale of state assets, declaring “I hope he has good lawyers”.

While urging thousands of his supporters to work for the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 elections, Amaechi said he would be on ground to ensure the party’s victory in the state, while urging them to shun whatever grievances they had.

“Please, the contest for the presidency; we should know that we must go and vote for our party, no matter how angry you are. They have chosen, let’s go and vote for our party. For the stories you hear about the people who are gossiping, how they are having meetings in France, let this be your own France.

“Those days of meeting and writing results have all gone. We must praise INEC and the National Assembly for reducing the level of rigging.”

On the allegations of sale of Rivers State Government assets running into several billions of naira, Amaechi said: “The Supreme Court said in its judgement, when they said he (Wike) has powers to set up a panel and that the work of the panel is to gather information and after they have finished gathering information, they would pass the information to the ICPC, the police or the EFCC.

“The police have not invited me, the ICPC has not invited me; the EFCC has not invited me. Secondly, there is what is called fair hearing. It is at that point where they invite me that they will hear my own side of the story. They have not heard my own side of the story; you go to court, to do what? Something must be giving him (Wike) confidence.”

