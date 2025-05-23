Amaechi, Imoke lead strategy committees in emerging anti-Tinubu opposition bloc

Plans for a formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections are taking clearer shape, with former Governors Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and Liyel Imoke of Cross River State appointed to lead two key committees that will determine the political direction of a new coalition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

The development was announced on Thursday in Abuja during an expanded meeting of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), a political group that formally declared its support for the growing opposition alliance.

The communique from the meeting was read by Dr. Umar Ardo, Convener of the LND.

Present at the meeting were influential northern political leaders, including former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and other elite figures. The broader coalition, which includes political heavyweights such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, is currently weighing whether to form a new party or consolidate with an existing one.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Ardo explained the specific roles assigned to the two former governors.

“The coalition set up two committees, among others, to consider the desirability or feasibility of registering a new political party and to consider fusing into an existing political party,” he stated.

“The committee for fusing into another political party is headed by former Governor Liyel Imoke and the committee for registering a new political party was chaired by erstwhile Governor Rotimi Amaechi. I was the secretary of that subcommittee for the registering of new political parties.”

According to Ardo, a final decision on which path the coalition will pursue is expected by May 30.

“We resolved to support the National Opposition Coalition Group for the transitional politics towards 2027 and to contribute in the dialogue on either to register a new political party as the vehicle to drive the politics or fuse into an existing political party,” he added.

As discussions continue, the coalition is also considering aligning with established parties like the Action Democratic Party (ADP) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP), should consensus not be reached on forming a new political entity.

“Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai brought a complaint that SDP is interested in being considered for the fusing. For that, the committee set up the 30th of this month to decide either to go with ADC, SDP or form a new political party. So, we in the LND here have resolved to support that position,” Ardo said.

He further revealed that the LND plans to directly engage the 19 northern governors on issues of insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment plaguing the region.

“We also resolved to engage the 19 northern governors on the terrible situation in the North – the endemic poverty, destitution, insecurity and unemployment facing Northern Nigeria. Most of us have agreed that the biggest problem is the inertia of our 19 northern governors,” he noted.

“We resolved that we are going to engage them one way or the other. We resolved to mobilize the North and by extension all Nigerians to pressure government, especially legislators to uphold, defend and protect the constitution of Nigeria,” Ardo concluded.

