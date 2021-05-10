Amaechi inaugurates panel to probe suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has directed a thorough investigation into all contracts awarded by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under the leadership of the suspended MD/CEO, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

The Minister gave the directive on Monday while inaugurating an 11-man investigative committee to probe Hadiza Bala-Usman.

The committee will be headed by Mr Auwalu Suleiman, the Director Maritime Services and Co-Chaired by Mr Ben Omogo, Director, Organization Design & Development (OHCSF).

The terms and references of the committee include to examine and investigate the administrative policies and strategies adopted by the Managing Director of the NPA and confirm compliance with extant laws and rules from 2016 — date.

“Examine and investigate issues leading to the termination of pilotage and other contracts of Nigerian Ports Authority and confirm compliance with the terms of the respective contracts, court rulings and Presidential directives.

“Examine and investigate compliance with the communication channel as obtained in the Public Service.

“Examine and investigate the procurement of contracts from 2016 to date. Come up with suggestions and advice that would strengthen the operations of Nigerian Ports Authority and forestall such occurrences in future.

“And any other matter that may be necessary in the course of the assignment.”

Ameachi also tasked the members to be honest in their investigation.

