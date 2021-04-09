Amaechi lists road projects to be undertaken by Nigerian govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has revealed that some selected rail projects for which contracts have been awarded will commence before the end of 2021.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while speaking in Abuja on Friday, at the annual ministerial briefing on programmes, projects and activities of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and its agencies.

Amaechi listed some of the rail projects to include the Ibadan-Kano, Port Harcourt Maiduguri, Kano-Maradi and Lagos-Calabar rail lines.

Furthermore, the Minister said the FG has solved the financial problems associated with the rail projects.

Amaechi said: “We have awarded the following contracts and we are about to start and we have even tried to solve the financial problems. This is because we have the problem of having to hire consulting engineers.

“The ones we are about to start are Ibadan to Kano, that we are waiting for funds from China.

“We are about to start Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, we are waiting for the cabinet to approve consulting shares. We are also to start the Kano-Maradi and Lagos to Calabar.”

He added: “But one thing that is unique about these contracts is that the President early enough directed that all rail lines must stagnate at the sea ports.

“That is why there may be a bit of adjustment in the pricing of Kano-Maradi because we have to adjust it to link up to Kano-Lagos so that it can terminate at Lagos seaport.”

Amaechi said the 185.5km Lagos-Ibadan double standard gauge line with extension to Apapa seaport was nearing completion while the 186km Abuja-Kaduna and 302km Warri-Itakpe standard guage lines had been completed and were functional.

