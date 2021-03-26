Amaechi rallies support for Buhari govt’s infrastructure renewal programme | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has embarked on the rehabilitation of the country’s decayed infrastructure in the last five years.

Amaechi stated this in his address at the convocation lecture of the University of Calabar.

The former Rivers State governor also appealed to Nigerians to support the government in its efforts at national survival.

He said: “The Buhari administration has embarked on massive rehabilitation of our decayed national infrastructure in the last five years.

READ ALSO: 2023: Northern group backs power shift to South, lists Tinubu, Amaechi among Buhari’s possible successor

“Throughout the federation, major highways are being rehabilitated and new ones built. Critical bridges are being built to link major economic nerve centres.”

The minister also reiterated President Buhari’s commitment to revamping the nation’s agricultural sector, noting that dams and irrigation works are being undertaken to improve the availability of water to farms to aid food production.

Join the conversation

Opinions