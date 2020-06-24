Amaechi responds to supporters who threatened to “burn Rivers” (Video)

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has warned his supporters in Rivers State against any act of violence.

The minister, a former governor of the state, was reacting to a video that went viral on social media, with some people claiming to be his supporters, threatening to burn down Rivers State if anything is done against him.

According to Amaechi, violence is not the best way to resolve any issue.

In the video showing a horde of the minister’s supporters, an unidentified man, who spoke on behalf of the group, warned the Rivers State judiciary, which he said had become the puppet of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, against doing anything against the minister.

He said: “We are aware of the plot by those who say they are APC members in Rivers State working with Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Magnus Abe. We are aware of the plot against Amaechi by Igo Aguma to expel him from the APC. We are not disturbed because we know that their actions will come into futility.

“But we are calling Nigerians attention to that affect. It is said that prevention is better than cure. If the NJC cannot control Rivers judiciary, then they want Rivers State to be in crisis. If any attempt by APC members led by Senator Magnus Abe and Aguma go to any court to order Ameachi’s expulsion from APC in Rivers State, it means that Rivers State will be in crisis.

“If they do any thing against Amaechi we are going to burn down Rivers State. We are going to shut down every federal agencies, multinational companies. We are going to destroy everything and put Rivers state in crisis. We will tell them that Amaechi is not a man that they can toy with. We will make sure that any person who wants to die will die with us”.

However, in a swift reaction, the Leader of Amaechi’s team in Ikwere, Chibuike Ikenga, led another group of kinsmen to disassociate themselves and Amaechi from the threat of violence.

According to Ikenga, the position of “the violent group is stupid, mad and irresponsible, adding that Amaechi would never support or sponsor brigandage.

He said: “We have seen the viral video of people claiming that they want to destroy Rivers State because of political party differences. It is not Amaechi’s position. The Amaechi we know is peace-loving. He is a democrat. He doesn’t encourage brigandage. He does not encourage heinous crimes.

“We do not know those men. We are the leaders of Amaechi’s team in Ikwere. We disassociate ourselves from that viral video. A group of young men, who belonged to one organisation call the NLC. We do not know them. Our son’s name has been mentioned and we are here to tell the world that we are not in support of that level of madness. There is always a democratic process to resolve party issues”.

The minister, in his own reaction as quoted in a statement by his Media Office, said: “What is happening in APC, I don’t know, what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know.

“What I have done is to keep away from politics, even if I’m bothered, it will be internally; there is nobody there (in the party) who is a child, we are all adults. I don’t want to get involved in the politics.

“Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, whatever it is. What do I need to say that I have not said before?

“I have said it several times, when we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘sidon look’.

“If you say you’re my supporter, you’ll know that I don’t just respect the law, I fear the law. Breaking the law can put you in jail. Because of the kind of words used in that video, I may have to address it.

“I believe that no matter how angry you are, no matter how institutions are manipulated, a judge once said ‘I’m allowed to be wrong, that’s why you have the court of appeal, that’s why you have the supreme court.’ So if you think that what the state judiciary is doing is wrong, then you go to the court of appeal, you go to the supreme court and ensure you exhaust the due process.

“No matter your frustration, you don’t have the right to take the law into your hands.

“I’m responding to those videos because they all said they are my supporters, those who made the comment and those who countered them. My message to everyone is to tell everybody who is supporting me to please remain calm and get out of violence.”

