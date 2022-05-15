Amaechi to resign from Buhari’s govt Monday

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has dropped the hint that he would resign from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Wednesday directed the ministers and other political office holders eyeing elective positions in the 2023 general elections to resign from their jobs latest by May 16.

Amaechi, who addressed the APC delegates in Kaduna ahead of this month’s presidential primary, thanked President Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

The minister stressed that he was one of the youngest presidential candidates in APC and asked others to “go home and rest.”

READ ALSO: 2023: I will support whoever Buhari, APC pick as candidate – Amaechi

He said: “I am resigning as the Minister of Transportation tomorrow, Monday the 16th May, 2022 to pursue in earnest my presidential ambition.”

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who presented Amaechi to the delegates, described the ex-Rivers State governor as his personal friend and confidant of the President.

He said the minister won Buhari’s heart when he sponsored the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) convention as governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in 2011.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now