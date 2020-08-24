Amaechi’s ally Chidi Lloyd dumps APC for PDP

A former leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, on Monday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was formally received by Governor Nyesom Wike and some PDP leaders at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Lloyd, who is an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also apologised for the crisis that took place at the State House of Assembly in 2013.

Crisis erupted in the Assembly on July 9, 2013, when five lawmakers attempted to impeach the then speaker of the House, Otelemaba Amachree, who had convened a legislative session to amend certain aspects of the Rivers State budget.

