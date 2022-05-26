Amaechi’s ally, Tonye Cole, Gov Zulum win APC tickets in Rivers, Borno

A Lagos-based businessman, Tonye Cole, on Thursday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Rivers State.

Cole, who is a close associate of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 986 votes to defeat four other aspirants in the exercise held in Port Harcourt.

The other aspirants are – Ojukaye Flag Amachree (190), Seconte Davies (47), Ibinabo West (43), and Bernard Mikko (2).

Senator Magnus Abe, who did not show up at the venue of the election, got one.

The Chairman of APC Governorship Primaries Election in the state, Larry Odey, who announced the result, said 1,308 delegates were accredited for the election.

He added that 1,295 cast their votes with 12 votes voided.

In Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum won the APC governorship ticket in the state.

The Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee in the state, Uba Maigari, declared Zulum as winner of the election at the end of the exercise held in Maiduguri.

He said the governor emerged unopposed being the only aspirant in the election.

Maigari added that 1,422 delegates were accredited while 1,411 voted and endorsed the governor through voice vote.

In his acceptance speech, Zulum thanked the delegates and other stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

