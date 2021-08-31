Politics
Amaechi’s confession, indictment on Buhari govt —PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, accusing it of shielding corrupt officials.
This response by the opposition came in the wake of a comment credited to Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, who said anyone stealing public funds under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing so “quietly”.
In its statement, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan stated that Amaechi’s statement was an indictment on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration famed for its anti-corruption stance.
The PDP said, “The confession by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that stealing is going on quietly under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) vindicates its stand that the APC is a haven of thieves and treasury looters,” the statement reads.
Read also: PDP demands investigation into Rivers shooting incident
“The party asserts that the confession also further confirms that the Buhari-led APC administration has been providing official cover for corrupt officials, who have turned government agencies to cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) for themselves, their cronies, family members, and mistresses.
“The situation as presented by Amaechi shows that ‘quiet stealing’ is a policy of the APC administration. This explains why the administration is heavy on propaganda and has failed to prosecute its officials and APC leaders openly indicted for corruption, but only resort to “easing out” such thieves with a pat on the wrist.”
