Business
Amazon denial of bitcoin payment claim, crashes crypto value
Amazon has shutdown reports that it intends to accept bitcoin as a form of payment by the end of the year, stating that the ecommerce giant doesn’t have such plans.
The company founded by Jeff Bezos, had shown its interest to join the cryptocurrency market following announcement that Amazon is hiring a digital currency and blockchain product lead.
The job notice was put out on July 22, signifying Amazon’s first step towards a possible implementation of digital coin on its payment option aside fiat.
Amazon spokesperson told Yahoofinance that it has specific plans for cryptocurrencies, but it is still exploring the impact on shoppers.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin rebounds as Elon Musk gives update on Tesla accepting crypto
“Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true”, the spokesperson said.
The representative added that, “We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon.”
Claim and Amazon denial impact bitcoin price
While Amazon denied the report, the claim impacted bitcoin value, rising as much as 14.5 percent on Monday to hit over $40,000 on Coindesk tracker.
But the company’s statement crashed bitcoin value as it went down between $37,000 on Monday evening and about $36,000 on Tuesday morning – although the crypto currently sells for $37,883.73, as at the time of filing this report.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....