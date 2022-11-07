Amazon launches $7.3 Prime Video price to rival Netflix, others. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Amazon launches $7.3 Prime Video price to rival Netflix, others

Global video-on-demand streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, has on Monday launched a new $7.3 price tier for Prime Video customers in India.

The e-commerce group made the announcement in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Amazon Prime Video is an American subscription video-on-demand streaming and rental service of Amazon offered as a standalone service or as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription.

The development follows closely after new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, disclosed that Twitter will charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users who want a blue tick for verification.

“India is one of our fastest growing and most engaged locales worldwide. Our success in the country can be attributed to innovations that are focused on creating an exceptional entertainment experience for customers,” said Kelly Day, VP of International at Prime Video, in a statement.

The new price tag is set to compete with giants including Disney’s Hotstar, Netflix, and Times Internet-backed MX Player in the South Asian market.

Tech Trivia:What is the purpose of a template file?

A. It serves as a starting point for creating a new document.

B. It lists all files referenced by a project.

C. It guides users through the features of a software program

D. It saves data in a format that can be opened on any platform.

Answer: see end of post

2. Nigerian data and intelligence company, Stears, launches Stears Elections

A Nigerian data and intelligence tech company, Stears, has today launched a digital product, Stears Elections ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

The Pan-African company made the announcement on Monday in a statement through Preston Ideh, Stears CEO.

Ideh explained that Stears Elections was designed to allow voters to find and know more about the candidates vying for their votes.

The Lagos-based startup was founded in 2017 by Abdul Abdulrahim, Foluso Ogunlana, Michael Famoroti, and Preston Ideh.

“With data on candidates from the Presidential elections down to the State Houses of Assembly, we’ve made it possible for users to sign up to monitor specific races. There is no existing product in the market that allows for this granularity,” said Ideh.

3. Brotinni secures $600,000 Seed round led by Innlife investments

An Egyptian foodtech startup, Brotinni, has secured a $600,000 Seed round led by Innlife investments to expand “dark butcher’s” network.

Founder, Dalia Abou Omar, confirmed the news funding in a press statement on Monday.

The foodtech startup claims to offer a platform where customers can order meat and poultry products with same-day delivery.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Brotinni recently launched its first warehouse to serve its clients across Cairo, marking the completion of its “dark butchery” model.

“Through Brotinni, we are set out to shape the future of the meat ordering sector and transform the user experience by taking full control of the cold chain and supply chain operations behind the meat delivery process,” Dalia Abou Omar explained.

Brotinni said that it plans to use the fresh funds to expand its dark butcher’s network, expand its logistics team and invest in its technology.

Trivia Answer:Template

A template is a file that serves as a starting point for a new document. When you open a template, it is pre-formatted in some way.

For example, you might use the template in Microsoft Word that is formatted as a business letter.

By Kayode Hamsat

