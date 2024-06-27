Amazon moves to rival ChatGPT with new AI chatbot, ‘Metis’

A report by Business Insider reveals that Amazon is developing an AI chatbot targeted at consumers that may be released later this year to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Under the code name “Metis,” the chatbot service would function on a novel fundamental concept and be accessed via a web browser.

This may also help Amazon‘s plans to transform Metis into an AI agent—a device that can operate on its own by analyzing new data and making decisions based on its programming.

It is claimed that Metis can respond with conversational text and images. In addition, it can generate images, provide connections to the original responses, and suggest additional questions.

Retrieval-augmented generation, which enables Metis to obtain data from sources other than its original data to deliver responses that are up to date, like market prices, is reportedly another feature that Amazon wants Metis to use.

Amazon has demonstrated the momentum for generative AI within Amazon Web Services and across the entire organization in an effort to refute the idea that it has fallen behind in the race for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies over the past year.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon and a person rumored to be closely connected to “Metis,” has previously discussed a three-pronged AI strategy that includes enabling users to create original AI foundation models, helping them make use of pre-existing foundation models, and creating AI applications.

