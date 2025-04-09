Amazon unveils new AI voice model codenamed Nova Sonic

American tech giant Amazon has unveiled its new AI voice model codenamed Nova Sonic, thus marking a significant step forward in its voice technology offerings.

The goal of Nova Sonic is to create voices that are more expressive, realistic, and natural. Although it improves upon earlier Alexa speech models, it is more realistic and responsive.

According to Amazon, Sonic’s performance on benchmarks evaluating speed, speech recognition, and conversational quality is comparable to that of Google’s and OpenAI’s frontier voice models.

READ ALSO: Amazon submits offer to take over TikToks US operations

Although Amazon hasn’t disclosed all the technical details, Nova Sonic most likely makes use of large-scale neural networks, perhaps with transformer-based architectures, akin to models like Google’s WaveNet and SynthID or OpenAI’s VALL-E.

Alexa+, Amazon’s enhanced digital voice assistant, is powered by Nova Sonic components, according to Rohit Prasad, Amazon SVP and Head Scientist of AGI.

Prasad claimed in an interview that Nova Sonic expands on Amazon’s proficiency with “large orchestration systems,” the technical framework that underpins Alexa. According to Prasad, Nova Sonic is superior to competing AI voice models at directing user requests to various APIs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now