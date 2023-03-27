Ambassador wants Eagles to redeem image in second Guinea-Bissau clash

John James Usanga, the Nigerian ambassador to Guinea-Bissau, has encouraged the Super Eagles to defeat Guinea-Bissau in today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in order to restore Nigeria’s honor.

Recall that on Friday of last week, Guinea-Bissau defeated Nigeria at the Abuja National Stadium thanks to a goal from Mama Balde in the first half.

The loss against Guinea-Bissau has now pushed José Peseiro’s team to second place in Group A.

In contrast, the Nigerian ambassador told NFFTV that soccer serves as a unifying force in Nigeria and pushed the players to pick up as many points as possible against Guinea-Bissau.

“You’re Welcome to Guinea-Bissau and we are all excited to have you. We are hopeful that you will redeem our national pride.

“You know that you have our full support. Mr President sent his greetings and I said he needs a parting gift from the Super Eagles.

“And he wants me to let you know that there is so much hope on the team because we found out that soccer is very strong unifying factor in Nigeria.

“I want to encourage you that we are with you. There is nothing in this place, this people are our younger brothers.

“So I know that whatever transpired in Abuja happened. But here hopes are high and we are hopeful for a positive outcome.

“All the Nigerian communities are solidly behind you. They will be with you until you leave. Whatever the outcome, just make sure you enjoy yourselves.”

The game will kick off at 6:00p.m.

