Ambazonia leader disowns Kanu, denies endorsing Igbo separatist group, IPOB

The leader of Cameroonian separatist republic, Ambazonia, Samuel Sako, has disowned claims by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that he is solidly behind the push for a Biafran Republic.

Sako also denied any alliance with the incarcerated leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, or anyone associated with him.

Sako who is the leader of the Ambazonian Interim Government, a separatist group in southern Cameroon agitating for their own country, made this known in a zoom meeting on Saturday.

He debunked reports of an alliance between Ambazonia and IPOB, saying it was an ‘evil deception’ aimed at frustrating the relationship between the group and the Nigerian government.

“I especially thank the governors of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Taraba States in Nigeria, who have shown our people unparalleled hospitality since the beginning of this war,” Sako said.

“I challenge the civil society and the journalists in Nigeria, this is the authority that speaks for the people of Southern Cameroon.

“We have not and we will not endorse Biafra, that’s the position we have taken. We recognise the right to self-determination of people of the world according to the laws even of Nigeria.

“The reported alliance between IPOB and the Ambazonian Governing Council was orchestrated by the Cameroonian government and the French Secret Service to serve as the bogeyman to deceive the Nigerian state into an unholy alliance against the legitimate aspiration of the people of Southern Cameroon,” Sako added.

