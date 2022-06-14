Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10m

American actress, Amber Heard has stated in a recent interview session that she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded her ex-husband, Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial.

“I don’t blame them,” Heard told “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview clip aired Monday on NBC.

“I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

“Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The interview is airing nearly two weeks after the verdict, which also saw Heard awarded $2 million over her claim that one of Depp’s attorneys defamed her.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The verdicts brought an end to a televised trial that Depp hopes will help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle that offered a window into a volatile marriage and both actors emerged with unclear prospects for their careers.

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview about the case, has said the verdict “gave me my life back.”

Heard said in a statement after the verdict that she was heartbroken, while her attorney said in a separate “Today” interview that her client was “demonized” on social media and she plans to appeal the judgment.

