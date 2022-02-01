Ambode hints at comeback, charges youths to get PVCs

A former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has hinted at a possible return to the political arena after a cryptic post on his Facebook page.

Ambode, in his post on Tuesday, predicted future prosperity for the state and the country while enjoining the youths to be active participants in the electoral process by registering for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

“After all we have been through, God has been faithful.

“Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos.

“It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria.

“The youths are coming.

“The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!,” the former Governor said.

Ambode lost the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the last governorship election in Lagos State to incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu after allegedly falling out with Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader, and other top stakeholders.

Tinubu had also accused Ambode, whom he supported in 2015, of alienating those who ”contributed so much to our development”.

He had said, “Whenever a government departed from this plan without [a] compelling reason, the state and its people have borne the painful consequence of the improper departure,” Tinubu said in an interview in 2018.

