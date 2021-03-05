Ambode left Pen Cinema Bridge at 20% completion – Sanwo-Olu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ambode left Pen Cinema Bridge at 20% completion – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday, his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, left the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge at 20 percent completion.
The bridge was commissioned by the governor on Friday.
However, Ambode, who initiated the project was conspicuously absent at the event.
Sanwo-Olu, who stated this on his Twitter handle, said the project would address the perennial traffic arising from huge human and vehicular movement on the Agege-Pen Cinema intersection.
He wrote: “In line with our Strategic Transport Master Plan, I commissioned the 1.4 km dual carriage Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge and Ramp with 5 adjoining network of roads today (Friday).
READ ALSO: Lagos headed in wrong direction under Ambode – Tinubu
“It was great to stand before Lagosians to celebrate the delivery of this landmark project, which reflects our administration’s belief in the principle of continuity in governance.
“When our administration was inaugurated, this project was at about 20 percent completion stage.
“With the delivery of this bridge, which is complemented with traffic signalisation and drainage channels, we have resolved the perennial traffic arising from huge human and vehicular movement from Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection towards Abule Egba, Fagba, Oke Koto and Iyana Ipaja.”
