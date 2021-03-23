Ambode relishes appointment into APC committee, says it's a call to service | Ripples Nigeria

A former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is excited with his appointment into the 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it was call to serve the party and the nation in general.

Ambode, who was governor of Lagos between 2015 and 2019, stated this in a tweet after the inauguration of the committee by the Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni.

Ambode wrote on his Twitter handle: “Along with other notable and distinguished colleagues, I was today selected by our party, the All Progressives Congress, to be a member of the Contact and Strategy Committee. This is a call to serve the Party and more importantly, our nation.”

