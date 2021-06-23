News
AMCON seizes Senator Buhari’s assets over N600m debt
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has seized the assets belonging to the Senator representing Ogbomosho North Senatorial District, Abdulfatai Buhari, over a N600million debt.
The AMCON spokesman, Jude Nwauzor, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said Senator Buhari took the loan through his company, Abadat Ventures Limited, from Guaranty Trust Bank and refused to repay the debt despite repeated reminders.
He added that the decision to seize the lawmaker’s assets followed an order of Justice I. E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Some of the seized assets include a property at 12, St, Petersburg Street, Wuse II, Abuja and Plot 516 off Misau Crescent, Garki II, Abuja.
The statement read: “Sequel to the order of Honourable Justice I. E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, AMCON has taken over assets belonging to Alhaji Buhari Abdulfatai, Chief Promoter of Abadat Ventures Limited over indebtedness of almost N600m.
“Interestingly, Alhaji Buhari Abdulfatai is a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Ogbomosho North Federal Constituency in Oyo State.
“Justice Ekwo made the ruling on March 25, 2021, and in compliance to the enforcement order, AMCON went about putting the logistics together and on Friday, June 18, 2021, the corporation took effective possession of the two properties as listed by the court through its appointed Receiver Manager – Mr. Baba Waziri of Baba Waziri & Co. Chambers.”
