AMCON takes over PDP chieftain, Galadima’s company over alleged N900m debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Tuesday took over the residence and company of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, over an alleged N900 million debt.

The AMCON Head of Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the man’s company, Galadima and Bedko Nigeria Limited, owe AMCON nearly N900 million which was purchased during the first phase of Eligible Bank Assets purchase from Unity Bank Plc in 2011.

Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, pitched tent with the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, in the run-up to the poll.

He reportedly parted ways with President Buhari over irreconcilable differences and predicted his defeat in last year’s election.

