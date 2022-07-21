American actress, TS Madison, comes out as transgender

American actress, TS Madison has come out as a transwoman.

On Thursday, July 20, she shared a collage photo of her throwback and current self on the social media platform, Instagram. The actress revealed that she used to be a man.

The actress who is currently 44 was 19-year-old in the throwback photo.

Sharing the photo, she wrote,, “Then and now!!!,” she captioned the photo, adding, “44 and 19 time make a lot of difference but always The Doll.”

In 2021, The Ts Madison Experience debuted on We TV, making Madison the first black trans woman to star in her own reality show. Madison was also an executive producer on the series.

