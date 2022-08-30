Business
American airline, Delta Air, joins list, to suspend Nigerian flights
One of the major airlines of the United States, Delta Air Lines, has disclosed that the company will be suspending one of its major direct flights to Nigeria, joining, what is becoming a long list of foreign airlines backing out of Nigerian aviation market.
Ripples Nigeria had previously reported that United Arab Emirates’ national carrier, Emirates Airlines, as well as UK carrier, British Airways, said they were suspending their operation in Nigeria due to their trapped funds in the country.
About $464 million foreign airline funds are trapped in Nigeria due to scarcity of forex, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tightening access to FX. This has made it impossible for foreign airlines, who are one of the major sources of forex to repatriate their money out of Nigeria.
Following their threat to suspend operation, the central bank released $265 million to enable the airlines to repatriate some of their revenue to their parent countries.
Read also:Trapped funds: CBN releases $265m to airlines after protest
However, despite the release of the funds, Delta Air Lines said it will stop its flights between New York JFK airport and Lagos effective October 4, 2022, citing current demand environment as reason for the company’s decision.
“Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment”, the company said, although it disclosed that “The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.”
Delta AirLines said affected customers will be diverted to other flights jointly operated with other companies, “Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...