American artiste, Kehlani, comes out as lesbian | Ripples Nigeria

American artiste, Kehlani, comes out as lesbian
In a recently published video on her Instagram page on Thursday, American recording artiste, Kehlani has come out as a lesbian.
According to the singer, she is ‘gay’.
She said in a video: “I am gay ga-gay gay gay!!!”
Kehlani says she’s been trying to have intimate conversations with her family and friends about coming out, but she says they are hardly shocked.
She said her loved ones told her they’ve known for a while because “the f**king closet was glass.”
She previously hinted at being gay during a recent Instagram Live when she casually said she finally knew she was lesbian. At the time, people thought she might have been joking, but now Kehlani’s saying it clearly.
Watch the video below.
Kehlani officially comes out as a lesbian in new TikTok. 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/P1R8KJK34c
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2021
Kehlani has a 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, with her ex, guitarist Javie Young-White. She has also dated some famous men, including YG and NBA star Kyrie Irving.
