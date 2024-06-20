Tech
American billionaire seeks to acquire Tiktok amid moves to ban app
Due to his serious concerns about the social impact of large internet platforms, US real estate mogul Frank McCourt has indicated interest in purchasing TikTok.
According to reports, McCourt who owns the Los Angeles Dodgers and Olympique de Marseille sees TikTok as a critical chance to transform the online environment away from what he considers to be damaging effects spread by websites like YouTube and Instagram.
Frank McCourt blasted big tech’s algorithms this week at the Collision tech conference in Toronto, Canada, citing instances such as the political unrest in France to demonstrate their polarizing effect and accusing them of escalating social tensions and polarization.
This comes after a date in the month of September was for Tiktok lawsuit, which seeks to overturn the recently enacted “Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications” law, which is headed towards outlawing the well-known social media platform.
Tiktok is seeking to challenge the law, which was approved earlier this year, in favor of designating it as a foreign entity and requiring it to sell to an American company or face the ban.
According to a Reuters story, TikTok has been given a hearing schedule to make oral arguments in support of its case against the United States over a law that might prohibit them.
