American celebrities storm Washington DC for Biden-Harris inauguration

After years of avoiding outgoing United States President, Donald Trump, American singers and celebrities have congregated in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, on Wednesday.

Amidst security concerns which seem to have overshadowed the celebratory mood on Inauguration Day 2021, the swearing-in of Biden and Harris is expected to still bring up a star-studded spectacle as the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, Tom Hanks, Eva Longoria, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and a host of other stars who will add spice to the most talked about event in the world.

The two-and-half-hour virtual program which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. will be streamed on bideninaugural.org/youth, the inauguration’s YouTube channel, and other platforms supported by Nickelodeon, Discovery Education, Amazon Prime Video, PBS NewsHour and various ABC station apps.

Beyond the oaths of office and inaugural addresses, the official swearing-in of Biden and Harris will welcome a glitz of performances to welcome the new administration.

Here is a rundown of the stars to expect at the Biden-Harris inauguration:

Jennifer Lopez

While details of her performance have not been released, expect “Jenny from the Block” to get loud about her support for the incoming administration. Expect some heat, but perhaps a little less than she showed off in her Super Bowl 2020 halftime show alongside Shakira.

Lady Gaga

The multiple Grammy winner will perform the national anthem, a feat she previously brought to the 2016 Super Bowl. It could be a great start in 2021 for Gaga who had a star-spangled year in 2020 with the critically-acclaimed album “Chromatica,” released in May, and the dance single “Rain on Me,” a celebratory collab with Ariana Grande.

Tom Hanks

64-year-old Hanks is the host of the event. The “News of the World” star and two-time Oscar winner is staging a comeback to the social scene after testing positive for COVID-19 early last year.

The “America’s Dad” actor has been a staunch critic of the Trump administration and a strong supporter of Biden, so anchoring the event is just honour for him and his wife, Rita Wilson.

Bruce Springsteen

The “Born in the USA” legend took a much-needed nostalgia trip with his fall 2020 album, “Letter to You,” which was filled with a sense of loss and longing, but also comfort for a soul-crushing 2020vm ravaged by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Justin Timberlake

It makes sense for Biden’s people to sign up Timberlake, who is clearly a fan, with the “SexyBack” singer surprising a group of campaign volunteers during a Zoom call before Election Day.

During the sessions he called Kamala Harris “the coolest human on Earth” and saluted the shocked volunteers.

Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw

Hubbard

The Florida Georgia Line band member, Tyler and three-time Grammy winner McGraw, are scheduled to perform their new song “Undivided” for inauguration viewers.

Black Pumas

The soul group was nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best American Roots Performance for the 2021 Grammy Awards, which were rescheduled and will now air on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” creator will be celebrating the inauguration when he recites “a classic work” during the program.

Jon Bon Jovi

The 58-year-old rocker’s band released its 15th studio album last fall, aptly titled “2020.”

In an interview with The Post, Bon Jovi, said: “I really realized the title had a much deeper meaning … and I was bearing witness to history.”

And being on the roll call is his way of witnessing history being made.

Ant Clemons

Clemons, 26, is surely happy to be in the inaugural lineup: His 2020 debut record, “Happy 2 Be Here,” was nominated for Best R&B Album for the upcoming Grammys.

Foo Fighters

No word on what the group will perform, but it us hopes it will be a version of the song frontman Dave Grohl penned with a 10-year-old UK fan who challenged him to a drum battle last summer.

Demi Lovato

The 28-year-old singer’s appearance is a timely one: She tweeted that her heart was “broken” and she was “in the studio working on something special” following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

In October 2020, during the run-up to the presidential election, she released a political track titled “Commander in Chief.”

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria

Washington (“Scandal”) and Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) “will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances,” according to an inaugural committee press release.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The 7-foot-2 NBA Hall of Famer, 73, is the founder and chairman of Skyhook Foundation, which aims to bring STEM curriculum to underserved communities. He was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama in 2016.

José Andrés

The 51-year-old founder of World Central Kitchen has worked with his WCK team to serve meals to National Guard troops and others helping to secure the Capitol for the inauguration.

Dolores Huerta

Labor leader Huerta, 90, was co-founder — along with Cesar Chavez — of the National Farmworkers Association (later known as the United Farm Workers). The 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree coined the Spanish phrase “Sí se puede” — which translates to “Yes, we can” and was co-opted by ex- President Obama for his campaigns.

Kim Ng

A career Major League Baseball worker, the 52-year-old general manager of the Miami Marlins is the first woman to serve in that position for an MLB team.

Garth Brooks

The country music singer, a Republican, will again cross party lines to bring some twang to the presidential transition.

“This is a great day in our household,” Brooks said in announcing his participation on Monday. “In our household, this is not a political statement; this is a statement of unity.”

The “Friends in Low Places” singer, 58, performed at Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Keke Palmer

The 27-year-old “Hustlers” actress and “Good Morning America” alumna will co-host the program, which also will feature incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden and Kamala Harris’ spouse, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Palmer already has solid experience hosting a virtual event, having run the festivities at the coronavirus-hobbled VMAs 2020 last August.

Amanda Gorman

The 22-year-old Gorman, who was named America’s first Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, recently tweeted that she is both “honored” and “excited” to give a reading during the program.

Tony Goldwyn

He’s not the president, but he played one on TV. The 60-year-old “Scandal” alumni will host the event following the swearing-in.

Jon Stewart

The 58-year-old comedian, former “Daily Show” anchor and champion of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund will help lead the virtual parade.

New Radicals

The one-hit wonders will reunite after more than two decades apart to perform their 1998 ear-worm hit, “You Get What You Give.”

The song holds a special place for Joe Biden, who has said it was his late son Beau’s “theme song” during his battle with brain cancer. Beau died of glioblastoma in 2015.

DJ Cassidy

Music man Cassidy, 39, will bring his popular Twitch series “Pass the Mic” to the inaugural masses with some help from Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge (of Sister Sledge fame), the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the Washington Chorus and the Triumph Baptist Church Choir.

Cassidy also will make a second inaugural appearance — along with Ozuna and Luis Fonsi — during the “Celebrating America” prime-time special Wednesday night.

Andra Day

The 36-year-old “Rise Up” singer will be accompanied by 9-year-old figure skater Kaitlyn Saunders as she performs her Grammy-nominated 2015 song.

Nathan Apodaca

The skateboarding “Ocean Spray Guy” took TikTok by storm with his viral lip-sync to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Who knows what he’ll do, but we’re sure it will be pretty chill.

Josh Groban

Fans will have a chance to again be lifted up by the 39-year-old singer, who had to postpone a June 2020 Radio City Musical Hall concert due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Patti LaBelle

The 76-year-old singer could bring some new attitude to church-going masses following her lively, much-hyped Verzuz face-off with BFF Gladys Knight last September.

The Clark Sisters

The two-time Grammy-winning gospel group performed a moving version of “Is My Living in Vain?” at the 2018 funeral for R&B legend Aretha Franklin.

