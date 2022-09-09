American coaches to train basketball coaches in Lagos

The South West Basketball Association says the duo of Marvin Menzies, Head Coach, University of Missouri, and Ricky John, coach, Iona University, will storm Nigeria this weekend for a training programme for Nigerian basketball coaches.

The training is billed to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Lagos on the 12 and 13 of September, 2022.

The training is facilitated by M2 Academy and Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation. It will hold daily from 9am to 3pm.

Interested coaches have been asked to register for free to get refreshed with the latest trends in basketball.

Olumide Oyedeji who is the South West representative of the Nigeria Basketball Federation said the training was necessary to impact the next generation of coaches and athletes.

“Good coaches produce good athletes. The quality of knowledge will reflect how the players under their watch will understand the basic skills needed to excel. So, we thought bringing seasoned coaches from the cradle of basketball is the best way to go,” said Oyedeji

Menzies won three Western Athletics Conference regular season championships in 2008, 2015, and 2016 while he has won the Western Athletics Conference Tournament five times.

John, for the past four seasons, had been part of three consecutive Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championships won by Iona Gaels as well as stints with the Monroe women’s basketball team.

