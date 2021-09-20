Connect with us

American comedian, Chris Rock tests positive for COVID-19

Published

5 mins ago

on

Popular American comedian, Chris Rock has disclosed on the microblogging site, Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The comedian and Hollywood actor revealed the severity of his case in a social media post. In his short Twitter message, the comedian admonished his five million followers to get vaccinated and rid themselves of any form of illness.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he stated.

Chris Rock has now joined the list of international celebrities who have been affected by the virus.

Auch notable names include wrestler and actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, to name a few.

