Entertainment
American entertainer, Anthony Anderson, Ighodaro to host Headies Award 2022
The organisers of the Headies award on Sunday unveiled the United States actor, Anthony Anderson and award-winning Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro as the host of this year’s award.
Andersen is famous for his sit-com Blackish where he played the role of Mr. Johnson alongside Tracy Ellis Ross who played the role of his wife.
Ighodaro will be on stage as a co-host.
The 15th Headies Award will be held on Sunday night at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, Atlanta, US.
The top Nigerian music award is being held outside the country for the first time in its 15 years history.
Organizers of the award have added a new category – the International Artist of the Year category – to this year’s award.
This category is for non-African artist(s) or group(s) with the most outstanding achievements and impact on Afrobeats.
The nominees are Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Beiber, and Nas.
