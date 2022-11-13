Entertainment
American entertainer, Nick Cannon, welcomes baby number 11
American entertainer, Nick Cannon, has welcomed his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.
Cannon made the announcement on his Instagram account on Saturday, stating that he welcomed his daughter with disk jockey, Abbey De La Rosa.
The duo had earlier welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion, in June 2021.
Describing the DJ as a “loving and spiritually-inclined mother,” Cannon expressed his appreciation for her “care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration.”
“11/11/2022, a beautiful day for ‘Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon’ to arrive!,” the excited father wrote on his Instagram page.
Read also:Actor Nick Cannon reveals he is considering vasectomy
He added, “Mummy @hiabbydelarosa, you make it look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort, and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.
“Beautiful is privileged to have such a loving and spiritually-inclined mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed.
“Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive.
“Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!
“You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”
Cannon earlier welcomed a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with the model, LaNisha Cole, in September.
The Masked Singer host also shares twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with his ex, Mariah Carey.
Model, Britney Bell, is mother to his three children; seven-week-old Rise Messiah, five-year-old Golden Sagon, and 22-month-old Powerful Queen.
Bell is also expecting their fourth child.
