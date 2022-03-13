American journalist killed by Russian forces in Ukraine

An award- winning American journalist, Brent Renaud, has been killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin outside the capital of Kyiv on Sunday, the Ukrainian police said.

Another journalist was also wounded in the unprovoked attack.

The head of Kyiv’s regional police force, Andriy Nebytov, told journalists the 50-year-old Renaud, a renowned filmmaker, was killed when Russian troops opened fire on him and his team while “carrying out their duties.”

Nebytov posted a graphic photo purportedly of Renaud’s body on Facebook as well as pictures of his American passport and media credentials issued by his employers.

He wrote that the journalist “paid with his life for trying to highlight the aggressor’s ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness.”

A spokeswoman for the New York Times said Renaud was “a talented filmmaker who had contributed to newspaper over the years,” most recently in 2015, but he “was not on assignment for any desk at organisation in Ukraine.”

In a profile of the late journalist on its website, The New York Times said Renaud and his brother, Craig Renaud, had reported from a number of global hotspots over the past two decades, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Egypt.

The pair won a Peabody Award in 2015 for an eight-part documentary for Vice News about a school in Chicago for students with severe emotional issues .

