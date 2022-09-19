American musician, August Alsina, claims he was assaulted by colleague, Tory Lanez, shares bloody photos

American recording artiste, August Alsina on Sunday night accused his Canadian colleague, Tory Lanez of physical assault.

According to Alsina, Tory Lanez alongside his gang members assaulted him on Saturday, September 17.

To buttress his claim, the musician shared a photo of him leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. The singer who alleged Tory’s crew got the whole thing on camera, asked them to release the footage.

Alsina said he went public because he’d seen/heard Tory running his mouths to blogs and wanted to get the true story out there.

He further alluded to Tory taking shots at him back in 2020 when he rapped about his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. He assumed that Tory didn’t like him and didn’t feel the need to pretend to be friends.

Alsina wrote;

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me.

Read also:Singer, August Alsina, set to write tell-all book on affair with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett

The whole time, I’m one deep. No security.

Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all. Not to mention, with my history of health & condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox.

“Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so i was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt himself up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (i heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless niggas that was w/ him surrounding me. Which was security and some nigxa with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building. There was never a “fight”! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission. With that said, I was gone keep it G & not come to the net, but you are moving with foul intent feeding falsities to blogs to look for a “moment” cus them moments ain’t happening on stage for u.

“I will assist you in that, gracefully.

His ppl got the whole thing on camera, PUT. THE. FOOTAGE. OUT!!

I’d like to see it 🙂 anyway, leme go clean this blood off my face w/ some @encinawellness”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now