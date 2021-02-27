American rapper, Birdman, gifts son $1m as a birthday gift | Ripples Nigeria

Birdman’s first child, Bryan Williams Jr. turns 24 and his father gifted him $1 million.

Birdman also took to Instagram to celebrate his son, writing, “Love you to death.”

He then urged his son to finish what he started as that is the ”Kid Cash Money lifestyle.’

Birdman is one of the richest rappers in the world and has a net worth of $100 million.

Bryan Christopher Williams, better known by his stage name Birdman, is an American rapper, record executive, and entrepreneur.

He is the co-founder and public face of Cash Money Records, which he founded with his older brother Ronald “Slim” Williams in 1992.

