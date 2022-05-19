Entertainment
American rapper, DaBaby, says he had to ‘pay the whole airport’ to leave Nigeria
American recording artiste, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, better known as DaBaby has narrated his experience at a Nigerian airport.
Speaking via a video on his Instagram stories, DaBaby stated that he had to pay the whole airport before he could leave Nigeria.
The award-winning American rapper was in Lagos, Nigeria, to shoot a music video with Afropop superstar Davido.
He shared a video of himself on his Instagram video with members of his crew on a plane leaving the country.
Read also: Davido hails uncle’s boast of enough cash to spend on Osun election
In the caption, he revealed his experience with Nigerian airport officials.
He wrote: “Boyyy I had to pay the whole airport off to make this flight.”
Watch the video below.
So dababy had to literally bribe the entire Lagos airport to catch his flight. Nigeria is a finished country. pic.twitter.com/gm3s0tJCGS
— F I A ❌ C O (@MMAFIAXCO) May 19, 2022
