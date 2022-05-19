American rapper, DaBaby, says he had to ‘pay the whole airport’ to leave Nigeria

American recording artiste, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, better known as DaBaby has narrated his experience at a Nigerian airport.

Speaking via a video on his Instagram stories, DaBaby stated that he had to pay the whole airport before he could leave Nigeria.

The award-winning American rapper was in Lagos, Nigeria, to shoot a music video with Afropop superstar Davido.

He shared a video of himself on his Instagram video with members of his crew on a plane leaving the country.

In the caption, he revealed his experience with Nigerian airport officials.

He wrote: “Boyyy I had to pay the whole airport off to make this flight.”

So dababy had to literally bribe the entire Lagos airport to catch his flight. Nigeria is a finished country. pic.twitter.com/gm3s0tJCGS — F I A ❌ C O (@MMAFIAXCO) May 19, 2022

