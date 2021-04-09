American rapper, DMX dies at 50 | Ripples Nigeria

American rap artiste, Earl Simmons better aka DMX, has died at the age of 50.

Members of the artiste’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The statement read: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

READ ALSO: Rapper DMX to undergo brain function tests as he remains on life support

Simmons was hospitalized last week after he suffered a heart attack at his home in New York, according to his longtime attorney, Murray Richman.

DMX (Dark Man X) released his debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” in 1998.

Join the conversation

Opinions