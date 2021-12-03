American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, claims he once stabbed himself to impress actress Meghan Fox

American recording artiste, Machine Gun Kelly real name Colson Baker who is in a relationship with award winning actress, Meghan Fox revealed in a recent interview that he accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress his lover.

Speaking with television host Jimmy Fallon on the “The Tonight’s Show”, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he was gifted a knife by Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker that had a new album engraved on it. With his eyes on Meghan, he threw it up in the air and tried to catch it, but unfortunately, the knife went through his hands.

The rapper then showed Fallon a scar he still has from the incident.

Fox and Kelly have been open about their love for each other and often show public affection since they were first linked in July 2020.

Their romance came after the actress broke up with her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, who is now dating Sharna Burgess of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Watch Machine Gun Kelly narrate the incident below.

