American rapper, PnB Rock gunned down after girlfriend updated his location moments earlier

American rapper, Rakim Hasheem Allen who is better known as PnB Rock was killed on Monday night in South Los Angeles, United States of America.

Los Angeles Times reports that he was shot during a robbery at the Roscoes’s House of Chicken &Waffles after his girlfriend posted a location-tagged photo on Instagram.

Speaking on the incident, Los Angeles Police captain, Kelly Muniz, said an armed suspect entered the restaurant and demanded Rock’s jewellery.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” he said.

Reacting, Rapper Nicki Minaj queried why people still post their live location on social media.

According to her;

“After Pop Smoke, there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken? He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mum & family. This makes me feel so sick.”

Read her various posts below.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!! https://t.co/9YFjbZfQWx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

It’s never the wrong time! If it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE’VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!! I spoke on losing our own @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough!!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about no fkng hate tweets!!!! Go fuck y’all dumb fkng selves!!!!! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

I hadn’t even seen this. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/DCBrH6pT4A — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Another rapper, Cardi B in reaction to the incident, said PnB’s girlfriend should not be blamed. She stated that the rapper was only in a bad location at the time.

Here is what she had to say;

”I highly doubt n*** was looking at PNB’s baby mom IG.

He was in a bad location and people stayed outside plotting.

It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic.

”We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Read her post below.

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

