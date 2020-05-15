American singer, Alicia Keys shares heartbreaking letter she wrote to her estranged father

Singer, Alicia Keys has shared a letter she wrote to her estranged father while she was a teenager.

In the letter, hand written and dated October 7, 1994, the singer shared on her Instagram handle Wednesday how her father abandoned her and her mother with no form of support.

“For all thy years I have lived, I have watched you take care of everybody except me. I was your first born (as far as I know) and you treat me like I was never born, she wrote.

“But I don’t care much about that either. What hurts me now is that me and my mother struggle and you can’t even help her a little bit…

“While you are siting there not giving moral support l, not even something as little as your love. There is nothing you could ever do to heal the wounds”.

In the letter she wrote, she told her father that the only way to make her happy is to stay away from her.

In a video she posted reading the letter, she wrote, “It’s CRAZY that he kept this letter after all these years. I was so shocked when he first showed me. It was tucked away in a shoe box full of memories. I’m glad he and I can look back at it now as a sign of how far we’ve come.

Despite their relationship, the singer announced that she has moved on.

“Regardless though, most of the time the healing comes from letting go.”

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

