American singer, Lady Gaga, offers to pay N240m for her stolen dogs | Ripples Nigeria

American singer, Lady Gaga, offers to pay N240m for her stolen dogs

7 mins ago

Grammy award-winning American singer-songwriter, Lady Gaga has offered to pay the sum of $500,000 (N240,000,000) to anyone who finds and rescues her dogs.

She revealed this on Thursday afternoon.

According to the American singer, both dogs are essential to her and she cannot afford to lose them.

Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her dogs stolen.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the dog walker was shot four times in the chest while two of her precious pitbull dogs were stolen.

However, the music star has offered to pay $500,000 (N240M) to the thieves.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer was ambushed close to his home in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga’s dogs Koji and Gustavo at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

He was rushed to a local hospital while Koji and Gustavo were stolen, a source close to Gaga confirmed.

Sources told TMZ that it was not clear if the thieves knew the dogs belonged to Gaga, saying French Bulldogs are often targeted because they are in high demand.

Fischer is said to be recovering in the hospital.

